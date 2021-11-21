 Skip to main content
60th for Larry, Marilyn Maffett

BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Marilyn Maffett will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering.

Larry and Marilyn Mills were married on Nov. 23, 1961 at Chauncey Methodist Church, Lawrence County, IL. Their attendants were Genelle Trexler and Gary Finley.

Larry and Marilyn are the parents of Kevin (Marilyn) Maffett, Bloomington; Kelly (Mike) Sullivan, Birmingham, AL; Kristi (Mike Seal) Smith, Mackinaw; Kendall (Christy) Maffett, Hermitage, TN; and Kari (Sean) Schick, Bloomington. They also have 10 grandchildren.

Larry was a minister at United Methodist, retiring in 2002. Marilyn was a teacher, retiring in 2004. 

