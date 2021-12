BLOOMINGTON — Larry and Carolyn Hutson of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 5 Berenz Place, Bloomington.

Larry and Carolyn Brucker were married on Dec. 16, 1961 at Colfax United Methodist Church. Their attendants were Marcella Brucker Meyer and William Hutson.

Larry and Carolyn are the parents to Dawn Koch of Bloomington.

Larry is a retired barber and Carolyn is retired from the Law Office of Mike McElvain.