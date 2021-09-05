60th for John, Nancy Kelly

EL PASO — John and Nancy Kelly of El Paso celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner in August.

John and Nancy Slayback were married on Sept. 9, 1961 at St. Mary's Church in Downs. Their attendants were Rod Kelly and Betty Kelly Stover.

John and Nancy are the parents of Brian (Amy) Kelly, El Paso; Brad (Jill) Kelly, Columbus, Ohio; Brent (Traci) Kelly, El Paso; and Gina (Rob) Stiles, El Paso. They also have 11 grandchildren.

John worked at Growmark for 39 years, retiring in 2000. Nancy was the owner of the Flower Barn Shop in El Paso for 10 years, retiring in 1999.