60th for John, Joan Litwiller

John, Joan Litwiller

MINIER — John and Joan Litwiller of Minier will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Christmas time.

They were married on Dec. 3, 1961 at Waldo Mennonite Church, Flanagan. Their attendants were Kenneth Litwiller, Fred Litwiller, Carolyn (Birkey) Kutzner and Ruth Ann (Springer) Rogers. 

They are the parents of Kimi (Mike) Maier, Amy (Doug) Sharp, Brad (Angie) Litwiller, Tami (Craig) Kachelmuss and Joni (Michael) Milligan. They also have 14 grandchildren.

John is a retired farmer and Joan is a homemaker. 

