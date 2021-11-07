60th for Jim, Aretta Malinowski

BLOOMINGTON — Jim and Aretta Malinowski of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Jim and Aretta Peteie were married on Nov. 11, 1961 at Holy Trinity Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Marianne Sweeney and Laverne Pickett, deceased.

They are the parents of Gay (Paul) Rapp, of Bloomington and Jim (Jenny) Malinowski, of Washington. They also have five grandchildren; David (D.J.) Rapp; Matt Rapp; Maddie Malinowski; Joey (Lauryn) Malinowski; and Timmy Malinowski.

Jim retired from the Bloomington Post Office in 1997, after 32 years. Aretta retired from Commerce Bank in 2012, after 30 years.