60th for Jerry, Phyllis Monical

CARLOCK — Jerry and Phyllis Monical of Carlock celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a trip to North Carolina with family in November to attend their granddaughter's wedding. They will also be taking a short, romantic getaway later this summer.

Jerry and Phyllis Weaver were married on Jan. 6, 1962 at First Baptist Church in Normal. Their attendants were Mick Beal and Darlene Prather.

Jerry and Phyllis are the parents of Tami, Carlock; and Lee (Dee), Wilmington, NC. They also have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry was a composer for The Pantagraph, retiring in 2000. Phyllis worked in crop claims at Country Financial, retiring in 2006.

