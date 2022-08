BLOOMINGTON — James and Marcia Nelson of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by spending quality time with daughters and family.

James and Marcia McClellan were married on August 12, 1962 in Hays, Kansas.

James and Marcia are the parents of Lorinda Turgeon, Canton, GA; and Melinda (Billie) Bryant, Roswell, GA. They also have four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

James worked for State Farm Insurance and Marcia worked in real estate. They are both retired.