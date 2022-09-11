60th for George and Jeanie Wendt

BLOOMINGTON — George and Jeanie Wendt of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary by pursuing their active lives together.

George and Jeanie Hamilton were married on Sept. 8, 1962 in Cedar Rapids, IA. Their attendants were Brenda McMillin, sister of the bride; and Maurice Chamberlain, best man.

George and Jeanie are the parents of George (Kelly) Wendt, Jr., Moline; David Wendt, Bloomington; Martha (Mike) Mosley, Acworth, GA; Helen (Al) Rodis, Riverside; and McLean (Yvonne) Wendt, East Peoria. They have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

George worked in the insurance business and was a safety inspector, retiring in 2002. Jeanie was a history teacher, retiring in 2008.