 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

Frank, Sharon Neal

EUREKA — Frank and Sharon Neal of Eureka celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration during Labor Day weekend. Cards may also be sent to the couple at 1466 County Road 800 North, Eureka, IL 61530. 

Frank and Sharon Aeschliman were married on Sept. 30, 1961 at Deer Creek Baptist Church in Deer Creek. Their attendants were Ly Neal and Marilyn Siscoe, sister of the groom.

Frank and Sharon are the parents of Lynette (Garry) Boatz, Bloomington; Melinda Davis, Nashville, Tennessee; and Frankie Neal, Eureka. They also have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank was a mason bricklayer for 43 years, retiring in 2005. Sharon was a school bus driver for 36 years, retiring in 2012. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Perry-Frey

Perry-Frey

BLOOMINGTON — Paige Perry and Logan Frey of Bloomington were married on Sept. 19, 2020 at the Crestwicke Country Club in Bloomington.

Orden-Hoss

Orden-Hoss

NORMAL — Kaitlyn Orden and Daniel Hoss of Normal, were married at 3 p.m. on July 24, 2021 at the Evelyn Chapel in Bloomington.

60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

DANVERS — Bob and Patty Yoder of Danvers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News