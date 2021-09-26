60th for Frank, Sharon Neal

EUREKA — Frank and Sharon Neal of Eureka celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a family celebration during Labor Day weekend. Cards may also be sent to the couple at 1466 County Road 800 North, Eureka, IL 61530.

Frank and Sharon Aeschliman were married on Sept. 30, 1961 at Deer Creek Baptist Church in Deer Creek. Their attendants were Ly Neal and Marilyn Siscoe, sister of the groom.

Frank and Sharon are the parents of Lynette (Garry) Boatz, Bloomington; Melinda Davis, Nashville, Tennessee; and Frankie Neal, Eureka. They also have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Frank was a mason bricklayer for 43 years, retiring in 2005. Sharon was a school bus driver for 36 years, retiring in 2012.