DANVERS — David and Sharon Blunk celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary by skydiving with their six grandchildren.

David and Sharon Rapp were married on Oct. 5, 1962, at Holy Trinity Church.

David and Sharon are the parents of Jay (Marci) Blunk, Wilmette; and Julie (Tony) Penn, Normal.

David was a self-employed businessman and Sharon was a second grade teacher at Fairview School in Normal. They are both retired.