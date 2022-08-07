60th for Dale and Pat Barnard

PONTIAC — Dale and Pat Barnard of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner with their children and grandchildren.

Dale and Pat Harris were married on Aug. 13, 1962 in Benson, IL. Their attendants were Richard Barnard, best man; and Charlotte Neeves, maid of honor.

Dale and Pat are the parents of Ganelle (Sam), IL; Jeffrey (Nikki), IL; and foster son Kevin (Gail), TX. They also have five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two foster grandchildren and four foster great-grandchildren.

Dale was a teacher and coach for 23 years and a school principal for 11 years, retiring in 2005. Pat spent over 50 years in the administrative assistant field, retiring in 2019.