 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

60th for Dale and Pat Barnard

Dale and Pat Barnard

PONTIAC — Dale and Pat Barnard of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner with their children and grandchildren.

Dale and Pat Harris were married on Aug. 13, 1962 in Benson, IL. Their attendants were Richard Barnard, best man; and Charlotte Neeves, maid of honor. 

Dale and Pat are the parents of Ganelle (Sam), IL; Jeffrey (Nikki), IL; and foster son Kevin (Gail), TX. They also have five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, two foster grandchildren and four foster great-grandchildren.

Dale was a teacher and coach for 23 years and a school principal for 11 years, retiring in 2005. Pat spent over 50 years in the administrative assistant field, retiring in 2019. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Scatena-Amissah

Scatena-Amissah

BURLINGTON, New Jersey — Laura Scatena and Manfred Amissah of Burlington, NJ were married on April 30, 2022, at Medford Lakes, NJ.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News