60th for Charles and Joyce Grotevant

PONTIAC — Charles and Joyce Grotevant of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date. The couple also has additional travel planned.

Charles and Joyce Kimber were married on April 29, 1962 at the Odell Methodist Church. They are the parents of Jeff (Lin) Grotevant, Cedar Park, TX; Julie (Vernon) Malone, Kempton; and Jill (the late Roger) Birch, Cabery. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple farmed in Odell, Buckingham and Cabery areas for 46 years, retiring to Pontiac in 2011. Joyce was a full partner in the farmer operation.

The couple has also visited all 50 states.