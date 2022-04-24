 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

60th for Charles and Joyce Grotevant

PONTIAC — Charles and Joyce Grotevant of Pontiac will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date. The couple also has additional travel planned.

Charles and Joyce Kimber were married on April 29, 1962 at the Odell Methodist Church. They are the parents of Jeff (Lin) Grotevant, Cedar Park, TX; Julie (Vernon) Malone, Kempton; and Jill (the late Roger) Birch, Cabery. They also have seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The couple farmed in Odell, Buckingham and Cabery areas for 46 years, retiring to Pontiac in 2011. Joyce was a full partner in the farmer operation.

The couple has also visited all 50 states. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

100th birthday for Bernadine Vogel

BLOOMINGTON — Bernadine M. Vogel of Bloomington will celebrate her 100th birthday with a private celebration and card shower. Cards may be sen…

New Names

Miles Cannon Coppenbarger —7-pound, 8-ounce son of Jason and Sarah Coppenbarger of Bloomington, born March 29, 2022. Grandparents: Michael and…

Johnson-Gooding

Johnson-Gooding

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News