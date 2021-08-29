60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

DANVERS — Bob and Patty Yoder of Danvers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Bob and Patty Bergstrom were married on September 1, 1961 in Peoria. Their attendants were Margee Bergstrom and Roger Risser.

Bob and Patty are the parents of Beth Ann (Sam) Deal, Danvers; Pam (Jon) Scott, Normal; and Allison (Bruce) Bonga, Wheaton. They also have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bob was a farmer, auctioneer and insurance agent. Patty was a teacher's aide for Olympia School District. They are both retired.