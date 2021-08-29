 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

60th for Bob, Patty Yoder

{{featured_button_text}}

DANVERS — Bob and Patty Yoder of Danvers will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner.

Bob and Patty Bergstrom were married on September 1, 1961 in Peoria. Their attendants were Margee Bergstrom and Roger Risser. 

Bob and Patty are the parents of Beth Ann (Sam) Deal, Danvers; Pam (Jon) Scott, Normal; and Allison (Bruce) Bonga, Wheaton. They also have 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Bob was a farmer, auctioneer and insurance agent. Patty was a teacher's aide for Olympia School District. They are both retired. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

BLOOMINGTON — Travis and Bertha Norris of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. 

65th for Thomas, Velma Benner

65th for Thomas, Velma Benner

STREATOR — Thomas and Velma Benner of Streator will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a quiet family celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News