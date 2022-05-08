 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

60th for Al and Kay Furman

Al and Kay Furman

LINCOLN — Al and Kay Furman of Lincoln, formerly of Waynesville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Allen and Kay Correll were married on April 20, 1962 at the Waynesville United Methodist Church. Shirley (Correll) Furman and Steve Furman were their attendants. 

Al and Kay are the parents of Tom (Michelle) Furman, Saint Amant, LA; and Amber Ealey, Morton. They also have six grandchildren: Bonnie, Emily, Jacob and Sam Furman; and Katherine and Teagan Ealey. They also have one great-grandchild, Daisy Furman.

Al is retired from the petroleum industry and was a co-owner of Illinois Oil Marketing in Pekin. He was also involved in farming. Kay worked as a speech therapist at Chester East Lincoln School as well as the Lincoln State School and Logan County Health Department. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson-Gooding

Johnson-Gooding

BLOOMINGTON — Jennifer Johnson, of Nashville, Tennessee and Bill Gooding, of Atlanta, Georgia are engaged.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News