55th for Sharon and Steve Carr

Sharon and Steve Carr

BLOOMINGTON — Sharon and Steve Carr of Bloomington will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a trip to Gatlinburg, TN this fall.

Steve and Sharon Drake were married on Aug. 25, 1967 at St. Mary's Church in Herrin, IL. 

Steve and Sharon are the parents of Stephen (Michelle) Drake, Bloomington. They also three nearly perfect grandchildren, Avery, Caroline and Stephen.

Steve worked at Growmark, Inc. as General Counsel, retiring in 2005. Sharon was a school counselor and teacher, retiring in 2005. 

