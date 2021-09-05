 Skip to main content
55th for Frederick, Carolyn Hoyt

BLOOMINGTON — Frederick and Carolyn Hoyt of Bloomington will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary with a cruise from Lima, Peru, to Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Frederick and Carolyn Seitz were married on Sept. 4, 1966 in Madison, Wisconsin. They are the parents to David (Debbie Wang) of River Forest, IL. They also have two grandchildren.

Frederick is an Emeritus Professor, retiring officially in 2019, teaching part time at Illinois Wesleyan. Carolyn was a Reporter of Decisions for the Supreme Court of Illinois, retiring in 2016. 

