50th for William, Linda Becker

EDWARDSBURG, Michigan — Former Bloomington resident and graduate of the BHS Class of 1963, William Becker, and wife Linda Becker now residing in Edwardsburg, Michigan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a number of friends at a special private evening dinner party. To further mark their 50 year milestone, they have also planned an extended Hawaiian cruise.

William and Linda Massey were married in an elopement ceremony on August 20, 1971 in the Formal Gardens of the Lincoln park Conservatory in Chicago. 

Both retired, William after 43 years in marketing communications and Linda having worked in healthcare administration and more recently in the travel industry. Through the years, they have enjoyed international travel, outdoor activities, gardening and volunteer work.

William is an accomplished artist having attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts, and over the past decade has been accepted in numerous juried art shows and received several awards, as well as participating in regional art exhibits, while Linda has been writing poetry, volunteering and working on home garden walking tours. They are both supporters of the arts, nature and the environment on the Elkhart, Indiana Luncheon Optimist Club. Most importantly, they cherish, value and enjoy time with family and friends. 

The two photographs include one from 1971 in Lincoln Park and the most recent one at a symphony fundraiser. 

