50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie and Timothy Simmons of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a two week trip to their winter home in Florida.

Timothy and Marjorie Koch were married on Sept. 25, 1971 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were the late Mary Koch, and Robert Pearson.

Marjorie and Timothy are the parents of Brian (John) Simmons, Frisco, TX; Angela (Daniel) Brennan, Carrollton, TX; Brett Simmons, Frisco, TX; Trisha Simmons, Dallas, TX; and Bradley Simmons, Champaign. They also have four grandchildren. 

Timothy was an Assistant Director of printing and publications at Illinois State University, retiring in 2010. Marjorie was a realtor for 30 years at Brookshire Hathaway, retiring in 2020. 

