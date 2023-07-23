50th for Tim, Kathy Schaefer

FLANAGAN — Tim and Kathy Schaefer of Flanagan will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family gathering on July 30.

Tim and Kathy Durre were married on July 27, 1973 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Flanagan.

They are the parents of Justin (Hannah) Schaefer, Cedar Rapids, IA; and Amy Schaefer, Flanagan. They have three grandchildren: Drew Schaefer, Lily Schaefer and Luke Schafer, all of Cedar Rapids, IA.

He was an autoworker at Mitsubishi Motors in Normal, retiring in 2015. She was a hairstylist at O'Dears Salon & Sap in Bloomington, retiring in 2017.