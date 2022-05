NORMAL — Tim and Joelyn Kelly of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration with family and friends on May 22.

Tim and Joelyn Yeates were married on April 29, 1972 in Mason City, IA.

Tim and Joelyn are the parents of Rachel (Robert) Hinshaw, Bloomington; and Sarah (Jason) Alexander, Normal. They also have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Tim was an executive from Country Financial and Joelyn was a registered dental hygienist. They are both retired.