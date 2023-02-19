BLOOMINGTON — Surinder and Narinder Sethi of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by serving meals at Salvation Army Safe Harbor Shelter, 208 N. Oak St., Bloomington.

Surinder and Narinder Chadha were married on Feb. 18, 1973 in New Delhi, India. Their first attendant was Amarjit Sethi and their second attendant was Pratap Mehra.

Surinder and Narinder are the parents of Dr. Amanpreet (Navdeep Singh, Attorney) Sethi, MD, Menomonee Falls, WI; and Sonia Sethi (Sonepal Singh Kohli, Business Consultant) Kohli, Speech Language Pathologist, Lisle, IL. They also have four grandchildren: Miss Harismiran Kaur Singh, Master Tejdeep Singh, Master Ekas Singh Kohli and Miss Ajooni Sahiba Kohli.

Surinder was a city engineer, retiring in 2004. Narinder was a federal employee, retiring in 2013.

The couple lived in New Jersey for four years, but have lived in Bloomington-Normal for the last 46 years.