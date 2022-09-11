 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th for Stephen and Connie Hassinger

EL PASO — Stephen and Connie Hassinger of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at the Water Tower Banquet Facility in Gridley, IL.

Stephen and Connie Vangeison were married on Sept. 16, 1972 at First Baptist Church in Petersburg, IL. Their first attendants were Donna Vangeison-Edge and Phillip Hassinger. Their second attendants were Marie Schober and Larry Hassinger.

Stephen and Connie are the parents of Chris (Traci) Hassinger, Metamora; and Stephanie (Dale) Hiles, El Paso. They have six grandchildren.

Stephen was a highway maintainer and heavy equipment operator for the Illinois Department of Transportation, retiring in 2010. He continues to be engaged in farming. Connie was a business education teacher and librarian at Flanagan-Cornell High School, retiring in 2012.

