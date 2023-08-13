50th for Robert, Ruth Hood

DOWNS — Robert (Bob) and Ruth Hood of Downs will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a party from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Downs Fire Station Community Room.

Robert and Ruth Shoemaker were married on Aug. 18, 1973 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Downs. Their attendants were Becky Toohill and Larry Shoemaker.

They are the parents of John (Amy) Hood, Springfield; and Jennifer (Joe) Hageman, Catlin. They have four grandchildren: Carter Hood; and Evan, Payton, and Jordan Hageman.

Robert was a truck driver who logged well over 5 million miles on the road, retiring in December 2022. Ruth works for the Village of Downs.