50th for Robert, Nancy Brooks

HEYWORTH — Robert and Nancy Brooks of Heyworth celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Robert and Nancy Brent were married on June 23, 1973 at Heyworth Christain Church.

They are the parents of Angela (Jeff) Murphy, Heyworth; and Kimberly (Eric) Friedman, Peoria. They have five grandchildren.

He worked at Mitsubishi Motors and for the military. She worked at State Farm. They are both retired.