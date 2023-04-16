50th for Robert and Faith Campbell

BLOOMINGTON — Robert J. and Faith E. (Susie) Campbell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.

Robert and Faith McKinnery were married on April 8, 1973 in Clinton, IL.

Robert and Faith are the parents of Steve Campbell, Bloomington; and Chad Campbell, Normal. They have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He worked for 28 years at Eureka Williams and retired from ISU in 2019. She also worked for 28 years at Eureka Williams and retired from State Farm Insurance in 2018.