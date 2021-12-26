50th for Rick, Cathy Cross

MINIER — Rick and Cathy Cross of Minier will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a brunch at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church with family and church family. They will also celebrate with a family trip in July.

Rick and Cathy Joanne Struebing were married on Dec. 29, 1971 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Emden. Their attendants were Faye Wickliffe and Tom Cross.

Rick and Cathy are the parents of Angie Cross, Normal; Brad (Holly) Cross, Stanford; Tony (Matt) Cross, Bloomington, MN; and Brent (Bre) Cross, Peoria. They also have five grandchildren.

Rick works as a dealer at Cross Implement. Cathy is a homemaker and church musician.