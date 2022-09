NORMAL — Ray and Laurie Bergner of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ray and Laurie Laitin were married on Sept. 16, 1972 in New York City. Their attendants were Julie Laitin and Paul Bergner.

Ray and Laurie are the parents of Joel Bergner, Washington D.C.; and Elizabeth Bergner, Washington D.C. They have five grandchildren.

Ray is a psychology professor and Laurie is a clinical psychologist.