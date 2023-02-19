HUDSON — Ralph and Elsa Endress of Hudson celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ralph and Elsa Stoller were married on Feb. 13, 1973, at Apostolic Christian Church, Gridley. Their first attendant was Ginny Witzig Zeller and their second attendant was Jerry Endress.

Ralpha and Elsa are the parents of Ashley (Andy) Netzer, Bloomington; and Nicholas Endress, Nashville, TN. They have four grandchildren.

Ralph is the former owner of Young America Realty, but devotes his time to volunteer for Midwest Food Bank East Africa. He and Elsa are both retired.