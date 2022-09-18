50th for Perry and Carol Klopfenstein

GRIDLEY — Perry and Carol Klopfenstein of Gridley celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 30, 2022.

A catered dinner for their children, grandchildren and one great-grandchild was held at the community room of the Flanagan State Bank in Gridley.

Perry and Carol were married on July 30, 1972 at the Apostolic Christian Church in Portland, OR. Officiating were ministers Robert Miller, Portland; father of the bride and Lynn Klopfenstein, Decatur, AL, a brother of the groom.

Perry and Carol are the parents of Elizabeth (Bruce) Endress, Bradford; Charity (Glenn) Schieler, Gridley; Perry Klopfenstein, II, Gridley; Maria (Brandon) Emch, Bucyrus, KS; and Preston (Kyla) Klopfenstein, Rock Rapids, IA.

Perry and Carol have operated Klopfenstein Office Supply in Pontiac for 45 years. Prior to that Perry was a grain merchant with Continental Grain and Bunge Corporation, and spent two years working at the Chicago Board of Trade.