BLOOMINGTON — Michael and Mary Ann Folks of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip and a dinner with their family.

Michael and Mary Ann Ashenbremer were married on June 24, 1972 at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington.

Michael and Mary are the parents of Jesse Folks and Amanda (Craig) Luchtefeld. They also have two grandchildren.

Michael worked at Conrad Sheet Metal and Mary worked in retail. They are both retired.