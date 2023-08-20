NORMAL — Martin and Ann Vandiver of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip at a later date.

Martin and Ann McDonnell were married on Aug. 25, 1973 at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Their attendants were Martha Welter and Jim Vandiver.

They are the parents of Douglas (Kay) Vandiver, Janesville, WI; and Matthew Vandiver, deceased. They have two grandchildren.

He was an administrator for the IL Department of Human Services, retiring in 2015. She was an administrative assistant at Horace Mann Insurance, retiring in 2008.