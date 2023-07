50th for Mark, Lou Honegger

FORREST — Mark and Lou Honegger of Forrest, IL and Lakeport, FL celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Mark and Lou Ober were married on July 21, 1973 in LeRoy.

They are the parents of Julie Honegger, Forrest; and Buddy Honegger, Forrest.

They couple worked in farming and were the owners of Honegger Insulation. They are both retired.