50th for Lester and Gerri Gueldenhaar

FLANAGAN — Lester and Gerri Gueldenhaar will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 17, 2022. They will celebrate with a family dinner.

Lester Gueldenhaar and Gerri Rose were married on June 17, 1972 at St. Irenaeus Church in Park Forest, IL. Their attendants were Denise Rose, maid of honor; and Joe Orendorff, best man.

Lester and Gerri are the parents of Matthew Gueldenhaar, Hudson; and David (Jody Nord) Gueldenhaar, Hudson.

Lester retired from the U.S. Post Office in Bloomington in 2009. Gerri retired from Flanagan-Cornell Unit 74 Schools in 2012 after teaching special education for 40 years.