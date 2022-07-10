 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

50th for Lennie & Kathy McMillion

HUDSON — Lennie and Kathy McMillion of Hudson will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with an outdoor reception at State Farm Park on July 16.

Lennie and Kathy Jones were married on July 8, 1972 at Open Bible Church in Galesburg. Their attendants were Richard Henry and Roberta Gierhart. 

Lennie and Kathy are the parents of Sarah Grubbs, Bloomington; James (Beth) McMillion, Normal; Jacob (Christine) McMillion, Normal; Abraham (Misty) McMillion, Lexington, NC; and John McMillion, San Diego, CA. They also have 11 grandchildren.

Lennie was an Auditor for State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2014. Kathy was a Life Underwriter at State Farm Insurance, retiring in 2012.

The outdoor reception is limited to invited guests. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Dan and Susie Boian

50th for Dan and Susie Boian

CHENOA — Dan and Susie Boian of Chenoa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower and a get-together with family.

50th for Ed and Cindy Kelley

50th for Ed and Cindy Kelley

NORMAL — Ed and Cindy Kelley of Normal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Destihl on July 2. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News