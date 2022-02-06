50th for Leigh Ann and Rich Scott

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Leigh Ann and Rich Scott of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a river cruise in the fall.

Rich and Leigh Ann Peterson were married on Feb. 11, 1972 at Second Presbyterian Church in Bloomington. Their attendants were Beverly Scott Baley and Dan Miller.

Leigh Ann and Rich are the parents of Jenny (Jerry) Schulz, Lakeville, MN; Wendy (Doug) Davis, McLean; and Ryan (Bridget) Scott, Normal. They also have six grandchildren.

Rich was a Deputy Sheriff at the McLean County Sheriff's Department, retiring in 2003. Leigh Ann was an Executive Assistant at State Farm, retiring in 2012.

