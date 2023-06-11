50th for Larry, Margaret Quinley

TOWANDA — Larry and Margaret Quinley of Towanda celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a brunch and open house for family and friends.

Larry and Margaret Elder were married on June 8, 1973 at Church of Christ, Uniting, Lexington, IL. Their attendants were Martha Nelson, Craig Quinley, Cindy Thurman Wright and Denny Quinley.

They are the parents of Tammy Quinley, Troy (Tammy) Quinley, Jason and Jamie; Thad (Suzanne) Quinley; Thad, Jaxson, Blake, Joanna (Keifran Arter) Quinley; Deklan, Laura (Chris) Becher, Amy (Matthew) Wingstrom; Tessa and Veda. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Larry was a carpenter and Margaret was a city collector for Lexington, both retiring in 2011.