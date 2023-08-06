NORMAL — Larry and Kris Gamblin of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

Larry and Kristine Mills were married on Aug. 11, 1973 at First Baptist Church in Cornell, IL. Their attendants were Michele Burkett Staley, maid of honor; and Pat Delheimer, best man.

They are the parents of Traci Kristine (Tony) Martin, Teutopolis; and Jamie Michele, Franklin, TN. They have one grandson, Bodhi Martin.

He works as the Director of Building and Grounds at Calvary United Methodist Church in Normal. She was an Administrative Assistant for McLean County Unit 5, retiring in 2020.