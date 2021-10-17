50th for Kenny, Karen Robinson

PONTIAC — Kenny and Karen Robinson of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip planned for a later date.

Kenny and Karen Beecher were married on Oct. 17, 1971 at the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac by Rev. Orville Kalkwarf.

Kenny and Karen are the parents of Scott (Amy) Robinson, Morton; and Kevin (Jeanette) Robinson, Macomb, Michigan. They also have three grandchildren: Ava, Brody and Lily Robinson.

Kenny was a technical service representative for RR Donnelley for the Pontiac division, retiring in 2015. Karen was an administrative assistant for Livingston County Highway Department, retiring in 2017.