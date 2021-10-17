 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

50th for Kenny, Karen Robinson

Kenny, Karen Robinson

PONTIAC — Kenny and Karen Robinson of Pontiac will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a trip planned for a later date.

Kenny and Karen Beecher were married on Oct. 17, 1971 at the First Lutheran Church in Pontiac by Rev. Orville Kalkwarf.

Kenny and Karen are the parents of Scott (Amy) Robinson, Morton; and Kevin (Jeanette) Robinson, Macomb, Michigan. They also have three grandchildren: Ava, Brody and Lily Robinson.

Kenny was a technical service representative for RR Donnelley for the Pontiac division, retiring in 2015. Karen was an administrative assistant for Livingston County Highway Department, retiring in 2017.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

60th for Michael and Jean Barkoviak

60th for Michael and Jean Barkoviak

BLOOMINGTON — Michael and Jean Barkoviak celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal at St. Mary's Church in Bloomington on O…

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

50th for Timothy, Marjorie Simmons

BLOOMINGTON — Marjorie and Timothy Simmons of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a two week trip to their winter home …

50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

50th for Henry, Kathy Armstrong

EL PASO — Henry and Kathy Armstrong of El Paso will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a card shower. Cards and well wishes can be …

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

60th for Richard, Janet Zich

NORMAL — Richard and Janet Zich of Normal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family gathering at Thanksgiving. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News