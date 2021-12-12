 Skip to main content
50th for Kelly, Betty Swartz

NORMAL — Kelly and Betty Swartz of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip planned for a future date.

Kelly and Betty Gibson were married on Dec. 18, 1971 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Normal. Their attendants were Patricia Abrams and Alan Swartz.

Kelly and Betty are the parents of Julie Olsen, Normal; Todd Swartz, Phoenix, AZ; Barry (Margo) Swartz, Houston, TX; and Craig (Nina) Swartz, Cherokee, IA. They also have seven grandchildren.

Kelly was an electrician and Betty was a teacher, both retiring in 2011. 

