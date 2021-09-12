50th for Keith, Ellen Girard

CORNELL — Keith and Ellen Girard of Cornell celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary July 31 with a family dinner at Capponi's restaurant in Toluca.

Keith and Ellen Thompson were married on July 31, 1971 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dwight. Their attendants were Deloris (Thompson) Lockwood and Ron Girard. Keith and Ellen are the parents of Debra (Dan) Van Dyke, Newton, Wisconsin; and Brian (Andrea) Girard, Streator. They also have four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.