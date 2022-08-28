 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
50th for Joseph and Susan Bandy

LEROY — Joseph and Susan Bandy of Leroy will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 2-5 p.m. at Evergreen FS Event Room, 402 N. Hershey Road, Bloomington. All friends are encouraged to drop in at the reception. 

Joseph and Susan Pope were married on Sept. 2, 1972 at Harvel Christian Church in Harvel, IL. 

Joseph and Susan are the parents of Michelle (John) Armstrong, Kansas City, MO; Stephanie (Darcy) Bandy, Maryville, IL; Bradley (Amanda) Bandy, Paris, IL; and Kristi (Johnathan) Deedrick, LeRoy, IL. They also have nine grandchildren. 

Joseph was a Production Location Manager for Pioneer Seed, retiring in 2015 after 33 years. Susan spent 35 years in education, retiring in 2010 as the Director of the McLean County Compact/U of I Extension.

