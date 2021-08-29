 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

50th for John, Mary Burns

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — John and Mary Burns of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family and friends dinner at a future date.

John and Mary O'Connor were married on September 4, 1971 in the Cathedral of St. Raymond in Joliet. Their attendants were Jerry Burns, Groom's brother and Anne Campbell, bride's sister. John and Mary have three children: John (Rebecca) Burns, Milton, Georgia; Ryan Burns, Chicago; and Kevin (Jennifer) Burns, Allen, Texas. They also have four grandchildren.

John was an Underwriting Director for State Farm and Mary was an Executive Secretary at State Farm, both retiring in 2011.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

50th for Travis, Bertha Norris

BLOOMINGTON — Travis and Bertha Norris of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at a later date.

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

60th for Frank, Barbara Wieting

BLOOMINGTON — Frank and Barbara Wieting of Bloomington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and a card shower. 

65th for Thomas, Velma Benner

65th for Thomas, Velma Benner

STREATOR — Thomas and Velma Benner of Streator will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary with a quiet family celebration.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News