50th for John, Nancy Stephens

NORMAL — John and Nancy Stephens of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary.

The couple already celebrated at dinner with family and friends in July and have a special trip planned for a later date.

John and Nancy Cording were married on Sept. 16, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Chatsworth, IL.

They are the parents of Gregory (Jessica) Stephens, Normal; Matthew (Allison) Stephens, North Grafton, MA; and Michael (Stephanie) Stephens, Quincy. They have six grandchildren.

He worked for Special Olympics Illinois, retiring in 2012. She work at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, reitiring in 2016.