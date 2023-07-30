50th for John, Jean Meiners

ANCHOR — John and Jean Meiners will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a celebration at a later date.

John and Jean Beckberger were married on Aug. 4, 1973 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Anchor. Their attendants were Judy Schmidgall, maid of honor; and Dennis Harms, best man.

They are the parents of Dr. Ryan (Mandi) Meiners, Chicago; and Ross Meiners, Tucson, AZ. They have two grandchildren.

John retired in 2023 after 50 years of farming. Jean retired in 2011 after 28 years of teaching at Lexington schools.