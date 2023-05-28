Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

50th for John, Carol Scher

NORMAL — John and Carol Scher of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner and party.

John and Carol Arbuckle were married on June 2, 1973 at First Christian Church in Bloomington, IL. Their attendants were Sue Ross and Jerry Scher.

They are the parents of Jeremy (Ragan) Scher, Ashkum; and Tony (Venessa) Scher, Sikeston, MO. They have three grandchildren and several "bonus" grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John worked at Mitsubishi Motors, retiring in 2015. Carol worked at The Center for Outpatient Medicine, retiring in 2014.