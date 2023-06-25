50th for Jim, Kathy Bicknell

ATLANTA — Jim and Kathy Bicknell of Atlanta will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a trip to Colorado and Utah.

Jim and Kathy Cotton were married on June 30, 1973 at Zion Lutheran Church in Lincoln, IL. Their attendants were Jack Bicknell and Julie Cotton Mittlesteadt.

They are the parents of Jeff (Angie) Bicknell, Whitsett, NC; and Scott (Brooke) Bicknell, Muenster, TX. They have two grandchildren.

He was an IT Analyst for Caterpillar, retiring in 2013. She was a homemaker.