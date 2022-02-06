50th for Jerry and Sandi Carlson

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Jerry and Sandi Carlson of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner at Jim's Steakhouse followed by a trip to Florida.

Jerry and Sandra Schwedersky were married on Feb. 5, 1972 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, IL. Their attendants were Susan Schwedersky Inman and Robert Osterberg. 

Jerry and Sandi are the parents of Angie (Matt) Caplinger, Bloomington; Carrie Carlson, Bloomington; and Katie (John) Lewis, Pekin. They also have three grandchildren.

Jerry worked at Illinois State University for 30 years, retiring in 2006 before continuing his career as the Vice President and Director of Operations at Butler University for 13 years, retiring in 2019. Sandi was a Field Staking Engineer at Corn Belt Electric Company, retiring in 2015. 

