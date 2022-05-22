50th for Jeffrey and Marilyn Kneiss

NORMAL — Jeffrey and Marilyn Kneiss of Normal will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a family dinner on May 15.

Jeffrey and Marilyn Kriwiel were married on May 14, 1972 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church in Chicago.

Jeffrey and Marilyn are the parents of Robert (Fran) Kneiss, Franklin Park; Julie (Brad) Horton, Normal; Laura Kneiss, LaHarpe; and Linda (Aaron) Baker, LaHarpe. They also have three granddaughters.

Jeffrey was a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Glen Ellyn for 35 years, retiring in 2006. Marilyn was a clerk stenographer for the U.S. Treasury Department in Chicago from 1968-1973. She was also a stay at home mom, a nanny and a childcare worker at Wheaton Sport Center, retiring in 2012.