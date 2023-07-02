50th for Jack, Jenny Davis

BLOOMINGTON — Jack and Jenny Davis of Bloomington will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary with a vowel renewal ceremony in the church they were married.

Jack and Jenny Bray were married on July 8, 1973 at Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion.

They are the parents of Brian (Jaime) Davis, Plainfield; and Laurie Laver, Bloomington. They have six grandchildren.

Jack was a letter carrier with the Bloomington Post Office and was a Major in the Illinois National Guard, retiring in 1994 from national guard and 2013 from the post office. Jenny worked for State Farm, retiring in 2013.