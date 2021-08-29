50th for Herb, Pamela Eaton

BLOOMINGTON — Herb and Pamela Eaton of Bloomington celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at gallery open house and a trip out west.

Herb and Pamela Tate were married on August 28, 1971 at St. Marks Church in Peoria. Their attendants were Pamela Dowds and Robert Keating. Herb and Pamela have two children: Adrienne Eaton, Harrisonburg, Virgina (llarion Melnikov); and Emily Eaton, Denver, Colorado.

Herb is an artist and Pamela is currently a gallerist at Eaton Studio Gallery. She retired in 2014 after 38 years of teaching physical education for Unit 5.